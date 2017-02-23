PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Protests erupt after President Trump lifts transgender bathroom guidelines

The order reversed President Obama's directive to public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom that matches their chosen gender identity. (KGO)

Protests erupted overnight after the White House rolled back transgender rights.

The order reversed President Obama's directive to public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom that matches their chosen gender identity.

"The federal government was engaged in gross overreach when it issued this directive," Tami Fitzgerald with NC Values Coalition said.

During the bathroom bill debate in North Carolina candidate Trump said people should use the bathroom they feel is appropriate and even indicated support for Caitlyn Jenner.
Now it's up to individual states.

"The president's made it clear throughout the campaign that he is a firm believer in states' rights and that certain issues like this are not best dealt with at the federal level," White House Spokesman Sean Spicer said.

Senator Charles Schumer called the reversal "just plain wrong," in a tweet.


Jackie Evancho, who sang at President Trump's inauguration and also has a sister who is transgender tweeted "U gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rights."



On Good Morning America this morning with her sister, Juliet Evancho said fortunately her school is supportive of her transgender status.

"Luckily nothing's very much changed for me. Of course when I heard about it I was very disappointed and I realized that we would need to take action," Juliet said.

There won't be any immediate impact on schools because the Obama guidance was blocked by federal judge. It could now be up the Supreme Court to decide the issue.

Spicer denied media reports that the education secretary Betsy DeVos and Attorney General Jeff Sessions disagreed on the decision, saying both were on board.

