WEATHER

Bay Area Puerto Rican community comes together to help donate goods after hurricanes

EMBED </>More Videos

Many in the Bay Area Puerto Rican community are joining forces to collect donations to send back to Puerto Rico for relief aid after the hurricanes. (KGO-TV )

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The distribution of goods in Puerto Rico continues to be a challenge. This weekend many Puerto Rican communities in the Bay Area are having donation drives and they want to make sure it gets to those in need.

Watch the video player above to hear from the federal disaster medical assistance team.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumppuerto ricodisaster reliefdisasterhurricane mariau.s. & worldSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
6.1 earthquake strikes off coast of Japan, USGS says
Grandma smitten by cops who bring hurricane supplies
Father, kids survive after being struck by lightning at Sequoia National Park
Officer picks up American flag from highway after Irma
Bay Area heat surges spark worry among Napa wine growers
More weather
POLITICS
Health secretary Tom Price resigns in flap over private flights
Gov. Brown signs bills to increase affordable housing
Notable firings and resignations under Trump
Bar uses 'Lynch,' 'Kaepernick' jerseys as doormats
More Politics
Top Stories
Larry Beil gets exclusive tour of new Golden State Warriors arena in SF
Growers say high heat may cut in to East Bay pumpkin supplies
EXCLUSIVE: Die-hard Giants fan bleeds 'Royal blue' after kidney transplant from Kansas City fan
National Day of Korea event honors local veterans from the 'forgotten war'
Health secretary Tom Price resigns in flap over private flights
Gov. Brown signs bills to increase affordable housing
Critics say Equifax offer after data breach not enough
SF and New York Giants legend Willie Mays honored by MLB
Show More
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Rock climber falls from Higher Cathedral Spire in Yosemite
Notable firings and resignations under Trump
FULL VIDEO: Seahawks star's encounter with Las Vegas police
How a near-fatal car accident forged a friendship
More News
Top Video
Growers say high heat may cut in to East Bay pumpkin supplies
National Day of Korea event honors local veterans from the 'forgotten war'
Larry Beil gets exclusive tour of new Golden State Warriors arena in SF
How a near-fatal car accident forged a friendship
More Video