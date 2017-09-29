Stopped at @Costco this evening to get supplies for #PuertoRicoReliefNOW. @SF4PR will be collecting in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/YfbStNpwN4 — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) September 30, 2017

The distribution of goods in Puerto Rico continues to be a challenge. This weekend many Puerto Rican communities in the Bay Area are having donation drives and they want to make sure it gets to those in need.