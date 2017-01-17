TRUMP INAUGURATION

Putin says US administration trying to undermine Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a New Year reception in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW --
Russian President Vladimir Putin is accusing the outgoing U.S. administration of trying to undermine President-elect Donald Trump by spreading fake allegations.

Putin, speaking at a news conference Tuesday, described a dossier on Trump as part of efforts by President Barack Obama's administration to "undermine the legitimacy of the president-elect" despite his "convincing" victory.

He said some now want to "stage a Maidan in Washington," in reference to the alleged U.S. role in organizing protests in the main square of the Ukrainian capital, which chased the nation's Russia-friendly president from power in 2014.

BOYCOTT: List of Congressional Democrats skipping Donald Trump's inauguration

Asked about a dossier alleging Trump's sexual activities at a Moscow hotel, Putin dismissed it as "fake" and charged that people who ordered it are "worse than prostitutes." Trump has rejected the allegations as "fake news" and "phony stuff."

