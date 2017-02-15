POLITICS

Puzder withdraws nomination to be Trump's labor secretary

In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump walks Labor Secretary-designate Andy Puzder from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump's nominee for labor secretary abruptly withdrew his nomination Wednesday after Senate Republicans balked at supporting him, in part over taxes he belatedly paid on a former housekeeper not authorized to work in the United States.

Fast food executive Andrew Puzder said in a statement provided to The Associated Press that he was "honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America's workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity."

The withdrawal by Puzder, the CEO of CKE Restaurants Inc., came on the eve of his long-delayed confirmation hearing. Many Republicans had said they were troubled by his acknowledgement that he had not paid taxes on the housekeeper until after Trump nominated him to the Cabinet post Dec. 9 - five years after he had fired the worker.

One senator, speaking on condition of anonymity because the conversations were private, said six senators had asked the White House to call off Puzder's scheduled Thursday hearing because they couldn't see themselves voting for him. That would have put the nomination in jeopardy, since Senate Republicans have only a 52-48 majority and Democrats are solidly opposed.

Puzder also faced other Democrat-led attacks over his business record and remarks about women and workers at his company, which owns Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

Puzder's spokesman said the nominee had paid the taxes as soon as he found out he owed them. But the discrepancy remained a growing political problem for Republicans who have taken a hard line on immigration and taxes.

"I want to hear what he has to say about that," said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who added he had moved from endorsing the nominee to joining the ranks of GOP senators who weren't committing to vote for Puzder before the scheduled hearing.

"There are concerns" over "the immigration issue," said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., who said he shared those concerns and said the Republicans discussed the matter in their caucus meeting Wednesday.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. & worldWashington DC
Load Comments
POLITICS
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
Trump asks Netanyahu to 'hold back' settlements
White House says Michael Flynn posed a trust problem
Canada PM talks trade with Pres. Trump at White House
More Politics
Top Stories
Some Oroville residents refuse to return home
Homicide investigation underway after crash near SF City Hall
Evacuees return home to Oroville, more rain on the way
Trump asks Netanyahu to 'hold back' settlements
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Viola Davis in 'Fences'
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
Debris floating in SF Bay causing big problems for ferry service
Show More
Pillow talk: Not quite in San Francisco on Valentine's Night
'He was a big old teddy bear,' family of road rage victim speaks out
SF city attorney files lawsuit against alleged brothel
Bay Area lab growing real diamonds
Teen boy viciously attacked with skateboard in San Francisco
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors Fans
PHOTOS: Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
More Photos