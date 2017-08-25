PROTEST

Rally in San Francisco's Civic Center calls for love above hate

City leaders held a rally to celebrate San Francisco's values of compassion, love and inclusiveness on Friday. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
City leaders held a rally to celebrate San Francisco's values of compassion, love and inclusiveness on Friday. Hundreds gathered outside City Hall for the Unite Against Hate Rally.

"To those who seek to undermine our spirit who wave the banners of racism and homophobia who think the First Amendment protects their violence you are not welcome in San Francisco," said San Francisco Supervisor London Breed.

The rally was a gathering as a precursor to the Patriot Prayer rally at Crissy Field, whose organizer cancelled it late.

"You know as well as I do that they have a message we don't believe in a message of hate and we've seen across this country how that message can easily translate into violence," said Mayor Ed Lee.


The threat of violence had some saying they'd stay away.

"I don't think it's productive to have video footage of leftists clashing with people on the right," said Caitlin Lang.

While others planned to counter protest at Crissy Field or elsewhere.

"I do think it's right to tell people not bring weapons, that the security checks are fine but to stop people from coming is not the solution," said Michele Miola.


"We are united against hate," said Rep Jackie Speier.

It was a message that artist MC Hammer sang as well. He also told the crowd he caught a red-eye flight from Texas just to be at the rally.

