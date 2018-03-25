Rallying cry for gun control heard throughout nation, Bay Area

Young, emotional voices filled the streets of San Francisco Saturday.Their words mattered as thousands listened.Sky7 captured images of the massive crowd in Civic Center Plaza.The group then marched down Market Street to the Ferry Building holding signs while demanding safety in schools and change from law makers.And in downtown Oakland, police say 2,000 people gathered with the same passionate message.Student Samuel Getachew said, "I'm here because I think it's insane that we should have to question our right to be safe in our school."A group of alumni from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida - which was the scene of last month's deadly school shooting, also gathered to support the need for gun reform.David Nassau said, "The fact that it happened in Parkland means it could happen anywhere, in any place that has the opportunity."It's a possibility that strikes fear in Bay Area parents, like Amy Huerta. "As a mother it breaks my heart, I'm sending my kid to a school where they have to be afraid."Politicians, city leaders, and even Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, came out for the rallies.There were no signs of any opposition groups.