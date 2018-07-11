JACKIE SPEIER

Rep. Jackie Speier to undergo surgery, miss 2 weeks of votes in congress

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., center, is joined by other members of Congress as she speaks after the group toured a detention center on June 23, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN FRANCISCO --
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Francisco/San Mateo), will undergo surgery on Thursday and will not be present for votes in Congress for the next two weeks as she recovers at home, her office announced today.

Speier's office did not specify the nature of the surgery that the congresswoman is scheduled to have.

RELATED: ABC7's Cheryl Jennings interviews Jackie Speier at the border

Speier has represented California's 14th Congressional District, spanning from the southern portion of San Francisco down to East Palo Alto in San Mateo County, since 2008.

For more stories, photos, and video on Jackie Speier, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscongresssurgerysan francisco countysan mateo countyvotingjackie speierdemocratsSan Francisco
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
JACKIE SPEIER
Anonymous gun buyback held in Redwood City
VIDEO: Maria Shriver discusses passion for fighting Alzheimer's at PBWC in SF
VIDEO: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin give hilarious, heartfelt keynote at PBWC
VIDEO: Highlights from the 2018 PBWC in SF
More jackie speier
POLITICS
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed's inaugural address
VIDEO: London Breed is officially SF's mayor
PHOTOS: London Breed sworn in as SF mayor
More Politics
Top Stories
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in East Oakland
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
Show More
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
Santa Rosa wildfire victims take on utilities, state legislature
XO Festival fizzles out after venue pulls plug in Antioch
More News