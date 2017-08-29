PROTEST

Report: Berkeley mayor wants Cal to cancel right-wing Free Speech Week

EMBED </>More Videos

Berkeley's mayor is pushing for Cal to pull the plug on its "free speech week" set for next month. (KGO-TV)

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Berkeley's mayor is pushing for Cal to pull the plug on its Free Speech Week set for next month. This comes after a weekend of clashes and several violent incidents in the past few months.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting this morning that the mayor doesn't want Berkeley used as a punching bag. The conservative campus group the Berkeley Patriot is hosting Milo Yiannopoulos during its free speech week and is trying to book Steve Bannon and Ann Coulter. The mayor says inviting these people here just makes Berkeley a target for anarchists.
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies and demonstrations
EMBED More News Videos

Rallies and demonstrations took place in the Bay Area this weekend. Here's a look at photos from events around the region.



A huge group of Antifa activists were in Berkeley over the weekend. There was also a large group that was masked and dressed in black in February, when Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak on campus. That speech was cancelled because of the violence, but this one is set for the last week of September. A university spokesman told the Chronicle that UC Berkeley doesn't have the legal ability to cancel student group's invitations. He says what they can focus on is a safety plan.

The mayor is worried about mayhem coming to campus and then spilling out onto city streets.

Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldcharlottesville demonstrationsviolencecrimedonald trumptwittersocial mediaprotestdiversityequal rightsrallyPresident Donald Trumpracismwhite supremacistsanti-semitismmilo yiannopoulosBerkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations
VIDEO: Liberal shields young Trump fan during anti-hate rally
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
VIDEO: Liberal shields Trump fan during Berkeley protest
Police: 13 arrested during tense protests in Berkeley
VIDEO: Dan Noyes speaks with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley
Berkeley police clear streets after tense protests
Anti-hate protesters declare victory over right-wing, 'Patriot Prayer' group.
Peaceful protesters respond to 'Patriot Prayer' group in SF
I-Team's Dan Noyes follows Bay Area 'Patriot Prayer' events
PROTEST
SF may charge feds for protest costs
Judge in Stanford sex assault case can be recalled
Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations
49ers safety Eric Reid takes knee for national anthem after all
More protest
POLITICS
North Korea fires projectile that flew over Japan
Trump: 'All options are on the table' after NK missile test
SF may charge feds for protest costs
Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations
More Politics
Top Stories
7 Things to know before you go: Tuesday
Relentless Harvey still drenching Houston area
San Jose police investigate drive-by shooting near Colonial Way
Trump: 'All options are on the table' after NK missile test
4 kids, 2 great-grandparents swept away in Harvey flooding
Bay Area companies donate to Hurricane relief
Louisiana governor on Harvey: 'The worst is likely to come for us here'
Louisiana begins evacuations for Harvey on anniversary of Hurricane Katrina
Show More
North Korean missile flies over Japan, Pentagon says
SF may charge feds for protest costs
12 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
Palo Alto leaders move to ban idling cars
East Bay residents deal with third day of heat wave
More News
Top Video
San Jose police investigate drive-by shooting near Colonial Way
Trump: 'All options are on the table' after NK missile test
4 kids, 2 great-grandparents swept away in Harvey flooding
Bay Area companies donate to Hurricane relief
More Video