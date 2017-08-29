EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2349404" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rallies and demonstrations took place in the Bay Area this weekend. Here's a look at photos from events around the region.

Berkeley's mayor is pushing for Cal to pull the plug on its Free Speech Week set for next month. This comes after a weekend of clashes and several violent incidents in the past few months.The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting this morning that the mayor doesn't want Berkeley used as a punching bag. The conservative campus group the Berkeley Patriot is hosting Milo Yiannopoulos during its free speech week and is trying to book Steve Bannon and Ann Coulter. The mayor says inviting these people here just makes Berkeley a target for anarchists.A huge group of Antifa activists were in Berkeley over the weekend. There was also a large group that was masked and dressed in black in February, when Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak on campus. That speech was cancelled because of the violence, but this one is set for the last week of September. A university spokesman told the Chronicle that UC Berkeley doesn't have the legal ability to cancel student group's invitations. He says what they can focus on is a safety plan.The mayor is worried about mayhem coming to campus and then spilling out onto city streets.