Free Speech Week organizers release list of speakers at Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --There are new details on Free Speech Week at UC Berkeley and the major attention on the crowds and security. The UC system is now pitching in to help with a large amount of cash.
The LA Times is reporting that the UC system will kick in $300,000 to help this campus cover the cost of security, which could top $1 million.
The event will run from Sunday to Wednesday. All speeches will be outside in Sproul Plaza. There will be more than 20 speakers. The campus group Berkeley Patriots is putting this on. Some of the speakers include Milo Yiannopoulos, Steve Bannon, Ann Coulter and David Horowitz.
Horowitz is scheduled for Tuesday and the three other big names will be on the Wednesday.
Here is a list of speaker times according to the event's website.(All times PT)
Sunday, September 24
12:00 p.m. - 12:55 p.m. -- Miss Elaine
5:00 p.m. - 5:30 pm -- Lucian Wintrich
5:40 p.m. - 6:10pm -- Lisa DePasquale
6:15 p.m. - 6:45pm -- Chadwick Moore
Monday, September 25
12:00 p.m. - 12:55 p.m. -- Ariana Rowlands
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. -- Monica Crowley
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. -- SABO
Tuesday, September 26
12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. -- Ryan Girdusky
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. -- Pamela Geller
5:35 p.m. - 6:10 p.m. -- David Horowitz
Tuesday, September 27
12:00pm - 12:15pm -- Stelion Onufrei (Berkeley Patriot Request)
12:15pm - 12:38pm -- SARGON
12:38pm - 1:00pm -- Mike Cernovich
5:00pm - 5:35pm -- Alex Marlow + Milo Yiannopoulos
5:40pm - 6:10pm -- Steve Bannon
6:15pm - 6:30pm -- MARIO SAVIO AWARD - COULTER, BANNON, YIANNOPOULOS, MARLOW ON STAGE
6:30pm - 7:00pm -- Ann Coulter (Acceptance Speech)
