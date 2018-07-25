POLITICS

Republicans move to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
Eleven House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference and President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

House Republicans have criticized Rosenstein for not being responsive enough as they have requested documents related to the Russia investigation as well as a closed investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton's emails.

It's unclear if there will be an immediate vote. The articles were introduced by North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, frequent critics of the Justice Department.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has not signed on to the effort.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsattorney generalImpeachmentrepublicanscongressPresident Donald Trumprussiainvestigationu.s. & worldrobert muellerdemocratsWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump says US, EU aiming for 'zero tariffs'
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants
Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickax; suspect turns himself in
Audit: DMV worker slept on the job for 4 years
More Politics
Top Stories
Excess flaring reported at Richmond's Chevron refinery
Marsh Fire in Clayton 60 percent contained, 247 acres burned
Facebook heading for its worst trading day ever
Ferguson Fire continues to grow, Yosemite evacuated
Arizona state trooper killed, another wounded in shooting
Study: Lowering blood pressure may possibly cut Alzheimer's risk
Cranston Fire: Crews continue to battle 4,700-acre blaze in Idyllwild
VIDEO: Man celebrates birthday by playing violin upside down
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat and air for some
Man explodes small device outside US Embassy in Beijing
Breastfeeding mom: Doctor told me to cover up in his office
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Walt Disney Company to eliminate plastic straws and more by 2019
More News