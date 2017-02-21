RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --Richmond could become the first city in the nation to call for President Donald J. Trump's impeachment.
The city council is considering a resolution at Tuesday night's meeting that supports an impeachment investigation by congress.
Critics claim Trump continues to benefit directly from his business holdings, in violation of the constitution.
The White House denies any ethics conflicts.
