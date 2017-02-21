PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Richmond considers resolution to impeach President Donald Trump

resident Donald Trump listens during a meeting with pharmaceutical industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
Richmond could become the first city in the nation to call for President Donald J. Trump's impeachment.

The city council is considering a resolution at Tuesday night's meeting that supports an impeachment investigation by congress.

Critics claim Trump continues to benefit directly from his business holdings, in violation of the constitution.

The White House denies any ethics conflicts.

