PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Republican National Committee resolution condemns white supremacists

A podium and flag are seen at the Republican National Committee (RNC) in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, before a news conference about the GOP's success on election night. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Republican National Committee has unanimously approved a resolution denouncing white supremacist groups without criticizing President Donald Trump, who waffled in his own statements in the wake of the deadly clash in Virginia this month.

The resolution asserts, "Nazis, the KKK, white supremacists and others are repulsive, evil and have no fruitful place in the United States."

RELATED: Trump omits 'many sides' comment in defending Charlottesville remarks

While the vote was unanimous, some members had grumbled that the resolution was unnecessary and suggested the party reflected unnecessary defensiveness.

But the resolution was a priority for Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, who said condemning violence was an American issue, not a Republican or Democratic one.

A woman was killed at the white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, when a car rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters.

Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsrepublican national committeerepublicanskkkracismnazisu.s. & worlddonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
VIDEO: Liberal shields Trump fan during Berkeley protest
Police: 13 arrested during tense protests in Berkeley
Berkeley police clear streets after tense protests
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
VIDEO: Liberal shields Trump fan during Berkeley protest
Police: 13 arrested during tense protests in Berkeley
Berkeley police clear streets after tense protests
More Politics
Top Stories
VIDEO: Liberal shields Trump fan during Berkeley protest
Hurricane Harvey flooding leaves at least 3 dead, 14 injured
Police: 13 arrested during tense protests in Berkeley
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
Gas prices could rise, but not because of Hurricane
Thousands take to the streets for Silicon Valley Pride
Expedia exec. named new CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber
Show More
Teen remains in coma after serious head injury
Piedmont Mayor resigns after controversial Facebook post
VIDEO: Dan Noyes speaks with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley
Power restored to thousands of homes in SF
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos