POLITICS

Rohnert Park theater company cancels KKK-themed play

Actors appear in KKK robes in rehearsal for "The Foreigner" in Rohnert Park, Calif. (KGO-TV)

By Cornell Barnard
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
The curtain is coming down on a controversial play before it even went up.

RELATED: Chaos erupts in Arizona after Trump speech, rally

The Spreckels Theater Company in Rohnert Park was in rehearsals for "The Foreigner", a 1984 farce featuring actors in Klu Klux Klan robes.

But after seeing clashes between white nationalist protesters and counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, theater director Sheri Lee Miller has canceled the show.

"everything broke loose in our country so I became concerned about doing this play, " said Miller.

Miller said she was not pressured by the city or community to cancel the production.

RELATED: East Bay officials aim to prevent violence, hatred ahead of Sunday rally

Reaction to the move was mostly positive on the theater company's Facebook page.

But not everyone agrees.

The Cloverdale performing arts center just produced "The Foreigner" two weeks ago. Some performances were sold out.

"Sure it's going to upset some people but it's showing you what racism is -- you can't get away from it," said Yave Guzman, Cloverdale Performing Arts Center's artistic director.

Ticket sales for the canceled production will be refunded.
POLITICS
