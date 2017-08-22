Rohnert Park theater company cancels KKK-themed play

The curtain is coming down on a controversial play before it even went up.The Spreckels Theater Company in Rohnert Park was in rehearsals for "The Foreigner", a 1984 farce featuring actors in Klu Klux Klan robes.But after seeing clashes between white nationalist protesters and counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, theater director Sheri Lee Miller has canceled the show."everything broke loose in our country so I became concerned about doing this play, " said Miller.Miller said she was not pressured by the city or community to cancel the production.Reaction to the move was mostly positive on the theater company's Facebook page.But not everyone agrees.The Cloverdale performing arts center just produced "The Foreigner" two weeks ago. Some performances were sold out."Sure it's going to upset some people but it's showing you what racism is -- you can't get away from it," said Yave Guzman, Cloverdale Performing Arts Center's artistic director.Ticket sales for the canceled production will be refunded.