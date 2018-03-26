MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

San Francisco 'March for our Lives' organizer talks about event

Edward Aten is a tech Startup CEO who helped his wife organize the San Francisco March for our Lives rally over the weekend. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Edward Aten is a tech Startup CEO who helped his wife organize the San Francisco March for our Lives rally over the weekend.

The nationwide movement was spearheaded by student survivors in Parkland, Florida.

Parkland, New York City, DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle and Los Angeles were just some of the 800-plus cities across the world that participated in the demonstrations.

Aten sat down with ABC7's Ama Daetz to talk about the event.

PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs: Demonstrators' calls for action
