Welcome Home card for #SanJose man - being released by ICE today. pic.twitter.com/oAnvhJZUoj — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) April 2, 2018

Hugs and tears of relief outside ICE in #SanFrancisco. Fernando Carrillo to be released any moment. pic.twitter.com/50v24TNmKg — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) April 2, 2018

Fernando Carrillo's wife & daughters just entered ICE headquarters in #SanFrancisco. They say he should be released within the hour. The first thing they plan to do together? Go to church. pic.twitter.com/BLZQhy1SJJ — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) April 2, 2018

#SanJose man detained by #ICE and who was facing deportation is expected to be released today. Wife: "I am relieved today to know that we can live freely without fear, as we deserve.” pic.twitter.com/CkMAmHOcqP — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) April 2, 2018

After being held by ICE for six months, a San Jose man has been reunited with his family.Fernando Carillo lived illegally in the U.S. for 15 years before being arrested while dropping his daughter off at day care. Since then, his family and other supporters have been holding rallies and working tirelessly to get him released.An unexpected ruling from the judge, who said he should not be deported because it would not be safe for him to return to Mexico, means Carrillo is now free and allowed to stay.A rally was held at ICE headquarters in San Francisco Monday morning to celebrate his release.In a statement, Carillo's wife, Lourdes Barraza said, "I am relieved today to know that we can live freely without fear, as we deserve."Carillo was being held at a detention center in Richmond.The government did not appeal his release.