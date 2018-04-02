  • LIVE VIDEO San Jose man held by ICE released
IMMIGRATION

San Jose father reunites with family after being released by ICE

A San Jose father reunited with his family after spending months in jail. Fernando Carillo was detained by ICE after dropping his daughter off at day care last fall. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
After being held by ICE for six months, a San Jose man has been reunited with his family.

Fernando Carillo lived illegally in the U.S. for 15 years before being arrested while dropping his daughter off at day care. Since then, his family and other supporters have been holding rallies and working tirelessly to get him released.

RELATED: Judge issues order allowing San Jose immigrant facing deportation to stay in United States

An unexpected ruling from the judge, who said he should not be deported because it would not be safe for him to return to Mexico, means Carrillo is now free and allowed to stay.

A rally was held at ICE headquarters in San Francisco Monday morning to celebrate his release.

RELATED: ICE raids and rumors paralyze San Jose communities

In a statement, Carillo's wife, Lourdes Barraza said, "I am relieved today to know that we can live freely without fear, as we deserve."

Carillo was being held at a detention center in Richmond.

The government did not appeal his release.

