San Jose filing lawsuit to challenge Trump's DACA plan

The city of San Jose is filing a complaint in federal court to challenge the Trump administration's decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.Earlier this morning, President Trump says he's "fairly close" to reaching a deal with congressional leaders on protections for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. But the president says he needs "massive border security."Trump had earlier denied assertions by Democratic leaders that they reached an agreement with him on the so-called DACA program.In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi insist they agreed, with Trump, to "enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly" and to work out a package on border security - excluding Trump's planned wall along the U.S. southern border.