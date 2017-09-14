IMMIGRATION

San Jose filing lawsuit to challenge Trump's DACA plan

Supporters of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program (DACA) demonstrate on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The city of San Jose is filing a complaint in federal court to challenge the Trump administration's decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Earlier this morning, President Trump says he's "fairly close" to reaching a deal with congressional leaders on protections for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. But the president says he needs "massive border security."

RELATED: Dems announce deal with Trump to protect young immigrants

Trump had earlier denied assertions by Democratic leaders that they reached an agreement with him on the so-called DACA program.

In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi insist they agreed, with Trump, to "enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly" and to work out a package on border security - excluding Trump's planned wall along the U.S. southern border.

Click here for the latest stories about immigration.

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.
