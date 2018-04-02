San Jose man held by ICE to be released

#SanJose man detained by #ICE and who was facing deportation is expected to be released today. Wife: "I am relieved today to know that we can live freely without fear, as we deserve.” pic.twitter.com/CkMAmHOcqP — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) April 2, 2018

A rally is expected to be held in downtown San Francisco Monday to mark the release of a San Jose man held by ICE.A judge said the undocumented father will be free after months in jail.The rally will be held at ICE headquarters starting at 9 a.m. to celebrate Fernando Carillo's release.ICE agents arrested Carillo last fall as he dropped his daughter off at a daycare in San Jose.Since then, his family and other supporters have been holding rallies, and working tirelessly to get him released.He has been living in the United States illegally for 15 years. A judge ruled he should not be deported because it would not be safe for him to return to mexico.In a statement, Carillo's wife, Lourdes Barraza said, "I am relieved today to know that we can live freely without fear, as we deserve."Carillo was being held at a detention center in Richmond.The government did not appeal his release.