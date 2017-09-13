CELLPHONE DISTRACTIONS

San Mateo County officials pass cellphone ban in crosswalks

EMBED </>More Videos

We've all heard of laws banning distracting driving. However, what San Mateo County is asking the state to do might surprise you. Officials want a ban on distracted walking. (KGO-TV)

By
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
We've all heard of laws banning distracting driving. However, what San Mateo County is asking the state to do might surprise you. Officials want a ban on distracted walking.

There were 892 pedestrian deaths on California roads last year. One San Mateo County supervisor thinks he has a way to help lower that number. It comes in the form of a resolution, banning the use of cellphones in crosswalks. The board of supervisors passed it unanimously yesterday at their meeting.

The idea came from Supervisor David Canepa who told ABC7 News he wants to make sure people are looking up as they cross the street, not down at their phones.

RELATED: Bay Area lawmaker takes step to curb distracted walking

One person ABC7 News spoke with this morning says he's seen the trouble with distracted walking.

"I think it would be a help because they don't pay attention. I've seen people fall off the sidewalk you know, step off the curb and fall," said Ernie Brede, Menlo Park resident.

This resolution doesn't change anything yet, only the state can govern what's legal on California roads, so the resolution basically just asks the state to consider it or consider giving local jurisdictions the right to regulate the issue.

Supervisor Canepa is confident the state will take action.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdistractioncellphonecellphone distractionslawstechnologysan mateo countyCaliforniaSacramentoSan Mateo
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area lawmaker takes step to curb distracted walking
CELLPHONE DISTRACTIONS
Bay Area lawmaker takes step to curb distracted walking
Daycare touches nerves with cellphone sign
New 2017 driving laws in California
Governor Brown signs rigorous smartphone bill into law
More cellphone distractions
POLITICS
CA bill seeks to protect undocumented tenants
Justices allow Trump administration ban on most refugees
Bay Area lawmaker takes step to curb distracted walking
California files lawsuit challenging Trump's decision to end DACA
More Politics
Top Stories
5 dead after Irma knocks out air conditioning at Florida nursing home
Off-duty police officer shoots suspect in Antioch
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Boy Scouts sued after teen dies on quest to become Eagle Scout
EXCLUSIVE: Giants fan's epic wedding proposal spreads love
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
Irma evacuee wins lottery after buying ticket in NC
USF student fills truck with supplies for Harvey victims
Show More
Hurricane victims facing a long road to home reconstruction
83-year-old throws man off roof, helps end standoff
Biracial boy nearly hung by teens, family says
49ers team up with first responders for youth football fun
Berkeley topless proposal tabled during city council meeting
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday
5 dead after Irma knocks out air conditioning at Florida nursing home
Boy Scouts sued after teen dies on quest to become Eagle Scout
Hurricane victims facing a long road to home reconstruction
More Video