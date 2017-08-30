SANCTUARY CITIES

Santa Clara County, SF ask for permanent order to protect sanctuary cities

Both Santa Clara County and San Francisco asked a federal judge to issue a permanent order against President Trump's policy on sanctuary cities Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Both Santa Clara County and San Francisco asked a federal judge to issue a permanent order against President Trump's policy on sanctuary cities Wednesday.

The president has threatened to cut federal funding to cities and counties that limit their cooperation with immigration officials.

A judge has already issued a temporary order, preventing the president's policy from taking effect.

Federal funding makes up a large part of local budgets.

"The supreme court has said time and again that you cannot use federal funds to coerce changes at the local level," said James Williams of the Santa Clara County Council. "So that's number one -- but the second thing is that our founding fathers were very clear that federal spending power was vested in Congress, not the President."

The Trump administration claims sanctuary cities provide havens for criminal activity.

