Santa Clara officials promise to defend Dreamers after DACA program rescinded

A Dreamer ABC7 News spoke with said she was shocked by the arguments used to end the DACA program, saying she's now facing a future of uncertainty. (KGO-TV)

by Tiffany Wilson
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
California is home to nearly a quarter million Dreamers, with many living in the Bay Area.

A woman ABC7 News spoke with said she was shocked by the arguments used to end the DACA program, and said she's thrust into a future of uncertainty.

On Tuesday morning, Santa Clara County leaders teamed up and promised to defend them.

More than 200,000 DACA recipients live in California and about 24,000 of them in Santa Clara County. "I think DACA gave me a sense of comfort when it came to employment. Right now, I'm a senior at UC Berkeley and I'm about to graduate, so my plan was to look for employment. Now, that's going to change. I'll have to look for alternative ways to sustain myself and my family because if my work authorization is taken away, then I can't really work," DACA recipient Mitzia Martinez said.

She feels the decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program is cruel.

RELATED: San Francisco officials plan to fight for Dreamers, DACA

"I think they forgot the humanity in people. At the end of the day, we're human beings. At the end of the day, we're not people that you can use as your political tool. We're definitely human beings who need to sustain our families, and ending this program is not taking our humanity into consideration," Martinez said.


Santa Clara Supervisor Dave Cortese said county officials are prepared to take legal action to protect DACA recipients like Martinez. "We will do what we can to champion federal legislation that protects Dreamers and their families and we'll use every tool in the tool box, including determining any possible legal actions that the county of Santa Clara can take to prevent this travesty from going forward," he said.


Cortese said it was irresponsible of the Trump administration to put 800,000 DACA recipients into uncertainty, and also said it is irresponsible to task Congress with figuring out the future of those DACA recipients in just the next six months.

