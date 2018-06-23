Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she was asked to leave restaurant

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders acknowledges in a tweet that she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant Friday night.Sanders says she was told by the owner of The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, that she had to "leave because I work for POTUS and I politely left."Sanders says the event says far more about the owner of the restaurant than it does about her.She says, "I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so."Sanders' treatment at the restaurant has created a social media commotion with people on both sides weighing in to provide their critique of the incident.