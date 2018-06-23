POLITICS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she was asked to leave restaurant

(AP Photos/Pablo Martinez Monsivais (left) Daniel Lin (right))

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders acknowledges in a tweet that she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant Friday night.

Sanders says she was told by the owner of The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, that she had to "leave because I work for POTUS and I politely left."

Sanders says the event says far more about the owner of the restaurant than it does about her.

She says, "I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so."

Sanders' treatment at the restaurant has created a social media commotion with people on both sides weighing in to provide their critique of the incident.
