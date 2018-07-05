PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump says scandal-plagued EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump says he has accepted the resignation of scandal-plagued Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says he has accepted the resignation of scandal-plagued Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Pruitt had become a constant source of embarrassment to a president who had entered Washington promising to "Drain the Swamp."

VIDEO: Notable firings, resignations under the Trump administration
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at notable firings and resignations under President Donald Trump.



Pruitt has faced an array of ethical questions about his travel spending, security costs, dealings with industry lobbyists and misuse of government resources.

He had denied wrongdoing in the face of multiple congressional and oversight inquiries.

Despite the scandals, Trump has been approving of Pruitt's efforts to reduce regulations that the administration says curb business growth. Trump writes on Twitter, "Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job."

VIDEO: What to know about the controversies surrounding EPA administrator Scott Pruitt
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at some of the controversies surrounding former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.



Activists have argued those cuts have endangered the environment.
Trump tweets that Deputy Administrator Andrew Wheeler will assume the acting administrator position Monday.

Trump praised Pruitt's performance in the tweets, saying he had done an "outstanding job" as EPA administrator.

Andrew Wheeler, Pruitt's deputy, will take over as acting administrator Monday, Trump said in the tweets.

"We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!" Trump tweeted.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpenvironmental protection agencyWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pruitt, McMaster and Trump's other notable firings, resignations
Controversies surrounding former EPA admin Scott Pruitt
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Activists hold 'Block ICE' protest on 4th of July in SF
Activists hold protest in San Francisco demanding an end to deportations
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
Congressman denied access to Bay Area shelter for immigrant children
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Controversies surrounding former EPA admin Scott Pruitt
Church puts Baby Jesus in cage as immigration protest
Activists hold 'Block ICE' protest on 4th of July in SF
New citizens sworn in on Alameda's USS Hornet
More Politics
Top Stories
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 86,000 acres
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Asiana Flight 214: New questions about first response at SFO
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
Did San Jose's illegal fireworks campaign work?
Police: Man accused of beheading woman with sword may be in Cali.
Pruitt, McMaster and Trump's other notable firings, resignations
#PLANEBAE: Mid-flight love connection lights up Twitter
Show More
Meet 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Alameda County Fair
Woman who nearly died parasailing is happy 'to move forward'
NC family says Subway worker called 911 on them because of their race
Asiana Flight 214: Timeline of how it all happened
SF woman on mission to deliver free pizza to homeless people
More News