WASHINGTON (KGO) --Democratic leaders urged Congressional Republicans to stand up against President Trump's decision to rescind the DACA program during a press conference in Washington on Wednesday.
WATCH LIVE: Sen. Schumer: "It was heartless and it was brainless..hundreds of families will be ripped apart." https://t.co/5LeFoS9gSW #DACA pic.twitter.com/5bdbI8SF4I— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 6, 2017
WATCH LIVE: Sen. Schumer: "Immediately put the #DreamAct on the floor and senate, we're ready to pass it." https://t.co/5LeFoS9gSW #DACA pic.twitter.com/T11dPM9Rs3— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 6, 2017