PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh used to work at San Francisco law firm

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco lawyer, Steve Mayer, says by all accounts Judge Brett Kavanugh is a personable guy, respected by even his liberal colleagues. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON --
San Francisco lawyer Steve Mayer says by all accounts Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a personable guy, respected by even his liberal colleagues.

But Mayer, a constitutional expert, says even though Kavanaugh's record is clearly conservative any decision he might make about overturning Roe v. Wade would have to be weighed against preserving the legitimacy of the Supreme Court.

RELATED: President Donald Trump announces judge Brett Kavanaugh as SCOTUS pick

"My D.C. colleagues who work with him, who appeared in front of him like him a lot," says Mayer who says that many years ago, Kavanaugh briefly worked with him at former San Francisco law firm Howard Rice.

He remembers that Kavanaugh was very smart.

Mayer says that if confirmed, Kavanaugh will fall left of Justice Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's first Supreme Court appointment. But, he says Kavanaugh will still fit comfortably in a new conservative majority on the Court. "I think it's fair to say that Justice Kavanaugh is certainly no friend of abortion."

As for how he'd vote, Mayer says, "My guess would be that Roe versus Wade will die the death of a thousand cuts rather than an outright overruling, at least at first."

RELATED: How a new Supreme Court Justice gets on the bench

"Judge Kavanaugh is definitely not acceptable to us," said Gilda Gonzales, president of Planned Parenthood Northern California. Gonzales says Planned Parenthood is working to ensure women's rights are not diminished by reversing Roe v. Wade. "If a vast majority of Americans don't agree with this, this is the moment that their voices need to be heard."

Mayer also says if Kavanaugh is confirmed, there will likely be more judicial activism on the side of anti-environmental law and that Kavanaugh is likely a vote in favor of presidential power.

For more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. supreme courtsupreme courtrepublicansABC NewscourtlegalWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
President Donald Trump announces Judge Brett Kavanaugh as SCOTUS pick
How a new Supreme Court justice gets on the bench
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
President Donald Trump announces Judge Brett Kavanaugh as SCOTUS pick
US says it will release, reunite 50 immigrant children
North Korea calls talks with US 'regrettable'
New policy gives immigration agents more power than ever before
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
REPORT: Contra Costa sheriff to announce end of ICE contract
President Donald Trump announces Judge Brett Kavanaugh as SCOTUS pick
Supporters of measure to help homeless in SF hold rally
US says it will release, reunite 50 immigrant children
More Politics
Top Stories
SF couple's anniversary trip to Mexico City ends tragically as wife killed by stray bullet
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
Santa Clara family asks for your help locating stolen U-Haul filled with sentimental items
REPORT: Contra Costa sheriff to announce end of ICE contract
President Donald Trump announces Judge Brett Kavanaugh as SCOTUS pick
Still a mystery why driver didn't obey light rail crossing in SJ fatal crash
Giants' Buster Posey will miss All-Star Game with injured hip
PHOTOS: Amazing transformation of a very lucky CA bear
Show More
Thieves steal from Fresno Apple Store in seconds
Gilroy wrestling students celebrate coach's UFC title
Man arrested after Fresno 2-year-old shoots, kills self
First responders aid man amid heart attack, help finish his yard work
Bay Area woman charged with abandoning son at LA's Union Station
More News