POLITICS

Secret message found in Cal professors resignation letter to President Trump

Twitter is buzzing after a secret message was discovered in the resignation letter that UC Berkeley professor Daniel Kammen tweeted to President Donald Trump. Kammen resigned from the president's science envoy on Wednesday.

by ABC7News.com Staff
A UC Berkeley professor has resigned as a science envoy in President Trump's Administration.

Daniel Kammen tweeted his resignation letter Wednesday morning.

Kammen says he is stepping down because of the President's response to the violent clashes at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

RELATED: Chaos erupts in Arizona after Trump speech, rally

Some on twitter are now saying that there is a hidden in the resignation letter.

One user pointed out that each paragraph starts with a letter that spells out the word "Impeach".

No word from Kammen if this was intentional or coincidence.

(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
