Mr. President, I am resigning as Science Envoy. Your response to Charlottesville enables racism, sexism, & harms our country and planet. pic.twitter.com/eWzDc5Yw6t — Daniel M Kammen (@dan_kammen) August 23, 2017

A UC Berkeley professor has resigned as a science envoy in President Trump's Administration.Daniel Kammen tweeted his resignation letter Wednesday morning.Kammen says he is stepping down because of the President's response to the violent clashes at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.Some on twitter are now saying that there is a hidden in the resignation letter.One user pointed out that each paragraph starts with a letter that spells out the word "Impeach".No word from Kammen if this was intentional or coincidence.