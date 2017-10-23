Senator McCain talks health, politics and more on 'The View'

Watch the media player above for more on the interview.
WATCH: @WhoopiGoldberg asks @SenJohnMcCain if there is a bipartisan solution to universal healthcare. His response: "Of course there is!" pic.twitter.com/PWjpVU0xyp— The View (@TheView) October 23, 2017
.@SenJohnMcCain responds to Trump's threatening "I fight back" comment: "I've faced greater challenges." pic.twitter.com/qO9fa81nG2— The View (@TheView) October 23, 2017
How would Sen. John McCain like to be remembered? "He served his country," he tells @TheView. https://t.co/Aa4E6xCy7w pic.twitter.com/mMTN1K6BTH— ABC News (@ABC) October 23, 2017