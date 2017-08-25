PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Seoul: North Korea fires several projectiles to sea

This image made from video on Aug. 14, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un receiving a briefing in Pyongyang. (KRT via AP Video)

SEOUL, South Korea --
South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile program.

RELATED: San Francisco has emergency response plan in case of nuclear attack

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday that that the projectiles were fired from an area from the North's eastern coast and flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles).

The JCS says the South Korea and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launch.

HISTORY: Why does North Korea hate us?

The launch comes weeks after North Korea created a tense standoff with the United States by threatening to lob some of its missiles toward Guam.

North Korea also successfully flight-tested a pair of intercontinental ballistic missiles in July that analysts say could reach deep into the U.S. mainland when perfected

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on North Korea.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpnuclear weaponsnorth koreakim jong unviolencewaru.s. & worldhistoryWashington DCNorth Korea
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
HISTORY: Why does North Korea hate us?
What to know about Guam, the US territory targeted by North Korea
San Francisco has emergency response plan in case of nuclear attack
Alaska lawmakers concerned about possible North Korean strike
North Korea responds to President Trump's threat of 'fire and fury'
N. Korea examines plans to attack Guam after Trump comments
North Korea celebrates missile tests with commemorative stamps
Tillerson: US open to North Korea talks once Kim Jong Un holds his fire
Trump 'disappointed' in China after North Korea's latest missile test
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump directs Pentagon to indefinitely ban transgender recruits
FULL LIST: Traffic impact for SF right-wing rallies, counter protests
Political rallies to alter weekend transit schedules in SF
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
94-year-old Holocaust survivor vows to march in Berkeley protest
'Patriot Prayer' cancelling rally at SF's Crissy Field
Trump directs Pentagon to indefinitely ban transgender recruits
Bail set for far-right activist Kyle Chapman
More Politics
Top Stories
94-year-old Holocaust survivor vows to march in Berkeley protest
'Patriot Prayer' cancelling rally at SF's Crissy Field
Trump directs Pentagon to indefinitely ban transgender recruits
Hurricane Harvey strands 4 ships with 20,000 passengers in the Gulf
Bail set for far-right activist Kyle Chapman
FULL LIST: Traffic impact for SF right-wing rallies, counter protests
Political rallies to alter weekend transit schedules in SF
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Show More
Meeting held to discuss fate of Urban Shield program
Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 4
Teen tells judge he bought tiger cub on streets of Mexico
Silicon Valley Pride takes over downtown this weekend
Free rides offered on SMART trains for opening day
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
More Photos