PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Sessions says he never met with Russian officials to discuss campaign

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, pictured at a Feb. 28, 2017 meeting of the National Association of Attorneys General in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON --
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he "never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign."

Sessions released a statement Wednesday night in response to reports that he had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season last year.

The attorney general said: "I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false."

Sessions had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season last year, contact likely to fuel calls for him to recuse himself from a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the election.
