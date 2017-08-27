Several arrested in tense protests in Berkeley-- WATCH LIVE

Police have helped right-wing protesters attending a "Rally Against Hate" out of a park after they were surrounded and pushed by counter protesters.The skirmish broke out at the Berkeley protest between several dozen left-wing demonstrators and a handful of right-wing supporters.The skirmish was tense but ended quickly.The left-wing protesters surrounded the small number of right-wing supporters, then shouted at them and pushed them. The right-wing protesters sought protection from police and were escorted away.Several people were arrested at Berkeley's Civic Center Park by police who have banned protesters from covering their faces and carrying a variety of items that could be used as weapons.About 2,000 people gathered in what was billed as a "Rally Against Hate." Opponents of the rally far outnumbered supporters.