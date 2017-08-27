PROTEST

Several arrested in tense protests in Berkeley-- WATCH LIVE

Police have helped right-wing protesters attending a "Rally Against Hate" out of a park after they were surrounded and pushed by counter protesters. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. --
Police have helped right-wing protesters attending a "Rally Against Hate" out of a park after they were surrounded and pushed by counter protesters.

The skirmish broke out at the Berkeley protest between several dozen left-wing demonstrators and a handful of right-wing supporters.
The skirmish was tense but ended quickly.

The left-wing protesters surrounded the small number of right-wing supporters, then shouted at them and pushed them. The right-wing protesters sought protection from police and were escorted away.

Several people were arrested at Berkeley's Civic Center Park by police who have banned protesters from covering their faces and carrying a variety of items that could be used as weapons.

About 2,000 people gathered in what was billed as a "Rally Against Hate." Opponents of the rally far outnumbered supporters.

