SF expert says Trump nominee Gorsuch is in for 'wild ride'

President Donald Trump nominated conservative-leaning Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court Monday and USF Law School Dean John Trasvina says its an honor, but he's in for a wild ride. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
President Donald J. Trump built up the suspense to Monday's Supreme Court announcement, making the revelation in Primetime when much of the country would normally be watching their favorite TV shows.

Neil Gorsuch is currently a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, but there's already talk of a possible filibuster.

He is the youngest nominee in the last 25 years. He is considered non-controversial, but still very conservative.

"Judge Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline and has earned bipartisan support," said President Trump.

That support is exactly what Gorsuch will need over the next few crucial months, especially after many senate democrats vow to derail his nomination.

"It's a big honor for him, but he's in for a rough ride," said University of San Francisco School of Law dean John Trasvina.

He says it's less about Gorsuch and more about in-fighting on Capitol Hill.

"Will Senate Democrats, because of their great frustration with the president, block this nomination? Will they do it right from the beginning, or will they allow the process to go forward?"

The Supreme Court seat has been vacant since the death of Antonin Scalia last February. If Gorsuch fills the spot, the Supreme Court's balance won't change. The 49-year-old promised impartiality and strength.

"A judge who likes every outcome he reaches is very likely a bad judge," said Gorsich Monday. "Stretching for results he prefers rather than those the law demands."

President Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.


Gorsuch still has to get through committee hearings and possible move by democrats to filibuster his nomination. They're calling this a stolen seat after Republicans blocked Merrick Garland from getting a hearing last year.
