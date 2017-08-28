PROTEST

San Francisco may charge federal government for protest costs

There were multiple marches and demonstrations in San Francisco over the weekend in response to a right-wing rally that never materialized. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There were multiple marches and demonstrations in San Francisco over the weekend in response to a right-wing rally that never materialized. Unlike Berkeley, there was no violence or destruction of property.

From day one of the announced "Patriot Prayer" rally on federal land, Mayor Ed Lee was upset that San Francisco would be stuck footing the bill to keep the city safe.

"I'm prepared to send a bill to the National Park Service," Lee said.

RELATED: Anti-hate protesters declare victory over right-wing, 'Patriot Prayer' group

The total bill for police overtime, putting up fences, and other logistical moves has yet to be calculated.

Within the police budget there is money set aside for these kinds of events.

"There is a bucket. We've had World Series parades; we've had protest, so there are funds for that but it very finite. This, guaranteed, this event itself blew through this already," Supervisor Mark Farrell said.

RELATED: What is the 'alt-right'? Definitions of terms in extremist language

The mayor suggested that perhaps the city would apply for a public safety grant from the feds.

The police department and the mayor's office began preparing two weeks prior to the rally.

"We have to be prepared so when things come up we have to make sure that we are staffed properly and trained properly and then we can respond properly," SFPD Chief Bill Scott said.

But perhaps the most crucial move made by the mayor was his outreach to community organizations, churches and activists - getting their commitment to not respond to the event.

Many peaceful demonstrations were held on Friday and Saturday with the mayor saying much was accomplished.

Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
