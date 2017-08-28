There were multiple marches and demonstrations in San Francisco over the weekend in response to a right-wing rally that never materialized. Unlike Berkeley, there was no violence or destruction of property.From day one of the announced "Patriot Prayer" rally on federal land, Mayor Ed Lee was upset that San Francisco would be stuck footing the bill to keep the city safe."I'm prepared to send a bill to the National Park Service," Lee said.The total bill for police overtime, putting up fences, and other logistical moves has yet to be calculated.Within the police budget there is money set aside for these kinds of events."There is a bucket. We've had World Series parades; we've had protest, so there are funds for that but it very finite. This, guaranteed, this event itself blew through this already," Supervisor Mark Farrell said.The mayor suggested that perhaps the city would apply for a public safety grant from the feds.The police department and the mayor's office began preparing two weeks prior to the rally."We have to be prepared so when things come up we have to make sure that we are staffed properly and trained properly and then we can respond properly," SFPD Chief Bill Scott said.But perhaps the most crucial move made by the mayor was his outreach to community organizations, churches and activists - getting their commitment to not respond to the event.Many peaceful demonstrations were held on Friday and Saturday with the mayor saying much was accomplished.