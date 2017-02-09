PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

San Francisco resident from Syria reacts to Trump travel ban ruling

EMBED </>More News Videos

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco upheld a Washington State judge's suspension of President Trump's travel ban. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco upheld a Washington State judge's suspension of President Trump's travel ban. The president's order temporarily banned travelers from seven primarily Muslim countries.

READ MORE: Full 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision

The three judges announced their unanimous decision just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Here's part of that ruling: The government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States."

Washington State's attorney general addressed the decision. "Bottom line, this is a completely victory for the state of Washington. The president does have a choice. He can continue to fight this or he can just tear up the executive order or start over. I would strongly encourage him to consider the latter course of action."

The Justice Department says it is reviewing the decision and considering its options.

President Trump tweeted, "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"


There were a few people in front of the federal courthouse Thursday with signs. They were very happy with the judge's decision.

One woman from Syria said she had received her visa back in December and had planned to come to the U.S. in March but because of the back and forth and uncertainty, she rushed to get a ticket and arrived just two days ago.

"When they removed the ban and they said it was temporarily removed, I just had to take the first airplane. Just informed my job without an advanced notice, which was terrible for me and for my job as well. Took him out of school," Syrian visa holder Salma Khaddour said.

RELATED: Donald Trump responds to travel ban ruling on Twitter

Khaddour has a 7-year-old son, who she pulled out of school. Right now, she is trying to start her new life in San Francisco and has a lot to get sorted out.

She says she's very happy to be here and is happy with the court's decision.

Click here for more stories about President Donald Trump.

Related Topics:
politicstravelbanmuslimsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & world9th u.s. circuit court of appealsWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban
Trump responds to ruling on travel ban: 'See you in court'
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump responds to ruling on travel ban: 'See you in court'
Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban
Rev. Jesse Jackson weighs in on Jeff Sessions controversy
Steph Curry responds to Under Armour CEO's comments about Donald Trump
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Trump responds to ruling on travel ban: 'See you in court'
Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban
9th Circuit won't issue decision today regarding Travel Ban
More than 1,000 new immigrants take oath at Paramount Theatre
More Politics
Top Stories
Marin County residents make most of storm
Two injured in San Francisco Muni train shooting
Napa County fights through mudslides, rain
Trump responds to ruling on travel ban: 'See you in court'
Warriors take on OKC Thunder Saturday on ABC7
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Michael Finney will answer consumer questions in Daly City
Show More
Construction worker hit by truck killed in Santa Cruz County
Weather forecast for Friday morning
Preparation, tech toys help Peninsula residents dodge worst of storm
Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban
Orinda home severely damaged by mudslide
More News
Top Video
Napa County fights through mudslides, rain
Marin County residents make most of storm
Preparation, tech toys help Peninsula residents dodge worst of storm
7 On Your Side helps couple tricked into security system contract
More Video