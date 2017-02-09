SAN FRANCISCO --The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco upheld a Washington State judge's suspension of President Trump's travel ban. The president's order temporarily banned travelers from seven primarily Muslim countries.
The three judges announced their unanimous decision just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Here's part of that ruling: The government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States."
Washington State's attorney general addressed the decision. "Bottom line, this is a completely victory for the state of Washington. The president does have a choice. He can continue to fight this or he can just tear up the executive order or start over. I would strongly encourage him to consider the latter course of action."
The Justice Department says it is reviewing the decision and considering its options.
President Trump tweeted, "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"
There were a few people in front of the federal courthouse Thursday with signs. They were very happy with the judge's decision.
One woman from Syria said she had received her visa back in December and had planned to come to the U.S. in March but because of the back and forth and uncertainty, she rushed to get a ticket and arrived just two days ago.
"When they removed the ban and they said it was temporarily removed, I just had to take the first airplane. Just informed my job without an advanced notice, which was terrible for me and for my job as well. Took him out of school," Syrian visa holder Salma Khaddour said.
Khaddour has a 7-year-old son, who she pulled out of school. Right now, she is trying to start her new life in San Francisco and has a lot to get sorted out.
She says she's very happy to be here and is happy with the court's decision.
