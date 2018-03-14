#SanFrancisco Mayor Mark Farrell at Ruth Asawa Academy where students are holding a walkout to protest gun violence and honor the 17 people killed in #ParklandSchoolShooting. #walkoutbayarea pic.twitter.com/eJBYI1Da67 — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) March 14, 2018

This student at Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts told me students should feel safe at school and in their communities. She says, "we are the future." #WalkoutBayArea pic.twitter.com/ijYkjIHmjh — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) March 14, 2018

A bride who just showed up at City Hall to get married cheered on student protesters. #walkoutbayarea #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/mq8bkufFxC — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) March 14, 2018

Hundreds of students at Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts walked out of class Wednesday. They joined a national call to action, sparked by the deadly school shooting in Florida exactly one month ago."This could happen anywhere," said student Maeve Deller. "This could happen to any student. How is this a learning environment when I feel I'm going to get killed."Student protesters called for tighter gun control including a ban on assault weapons. They spread their message through song and through performance art."We're just asking to be alive," said another student. "It only takes seconds to die at the mercy of one finger on a trigger."Interim Mayor Mark Farrell showed his support at the walkout. He called it "inspiring" to stand in solidarity with students and with communities impacted by gun violence."This is where change is going to happen," Farrell said. "We're not getting it out of Washington D.C. We're not getting it out of Congress. We're going to have to do it at the local level."The protest continued on the steps of city hall.Junior Class President of Lowell High School Steven Gong responded to those criticizing students for skipping class. "Why are we going to be in class if we're going to be basically sitting sheep you know. Why would we go to class if we do not feel safe there," he said.The group then marched through the city all the way to the water near Ghirardelli Square.They want the world to know they are the future.