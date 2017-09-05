San Francisco supervisors are trying to decide if they should repeal an ordinance on tobacco sales that recently passed or if they should let the voters decide.The measure, that supervisors passed unanimously in June, bans the sale of menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products.Lawmakers and supporters say the flavored products entice teenagers and other vulnerable populations to begin smoking. But critics funded largely by the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company disagree. They've launched a petition drive and have gathered enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot.Arab American Grocers Association member Miriam ZouZounis says the ban on the products would severely impact her corner store as well as hundreds of other in San Francisco.Supervisor Malia Cohen, who sponsored the ordinance, says she will encourage San Franciscans to "vote for people's health over profits" for the tobacco industry.The measure is now likely to be placed on the June 2018 ballot.Carolyn Tyler will have the latest on this starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News. Click here to follow her on Twitter.