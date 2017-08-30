POLITICS

Santa Clara County coalition to help families impacted by immigration enforcement action

This is an undated image of a flyer announcing a county-wide launch of a 'rapid response network' to help families fight separation due to ICE actions in Santa Clara County. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
In Santa Clara County, a coalition of government and community leaders came together Wednesday afternoon to announce the county-wide launch of the 'rapid response network' to help families impacted by immigration enforcement actions.

RELATED: Bay Area officials, immigrants stand strong behind DACA

County officials announced an allocation of $100,000 to help fund the program (and its hotline) for 2017-18. More than 500 volunteers have been trained to respond to families who need assistance and resources. Community members can also call to report an ICE raid happening in their neighborhood.
We spoke to a native of Mexico who came to the U.S. illegally more than 25 years ago, and has since been unable to attain citizenship.

She lives in fear every day about whether she'll be deported. This undocumented immigrant has children who were born in the U.S. and says she no longer has any connection to her native country. She's grateful for the hotline and is helping to get the word out about it.
