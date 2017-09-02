POLITICS

South Korean military says North has conducted sixth nuclear test

South Korean officials say they have detected an artificial 5.6 magnitude quake in North Korea and are analyzing whether Pyongyang has conducted its sixth nuclear test. (USGS)

SEOUL, South Korea --
South Korea's military says North Korea is believed to have conducted its sixth nuclear test.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul says in a statement South Korea's military has strengthened monitoring and readiness and is mulling a variety of possible responses that could be pushed together with its ally the U.S.

A 6.3 magnitude "explosion" was detected in the country.

According to the USGS, the seismic activity -- which the scientific agency has not identified as an earthquake per se -- occurred 24 kilometers east northeast of Sungjibaegam, North Korea.

"Possible explosion, located near the site where North Korea has detonated nuclear explosions in the past," read a statement on the USGS website. "If this event was an explosion, the USGS National Earthquake Information Center cannot determine its type, whether nuclear or any other possible type."

The seismic activity occurred just hours after North Korea claimed that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff say North Korea is "presumed" to have conducted a sixth nuclear test.

Initially, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the seismic activity was artificial, and that it would analyze whether North Korea conducted a nuclear test.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
