U.S. agents made a thorough inspection of the Russian consulate in San Francisco after diplomats packed up and moved out this weekend.Russia's ministry of foreign affairs posted video of the inspections on Facebook and Twitter.The Russians were not happy that the Trump Administration kicked them out of the San Francisco Consulate and two others in the country.On Saturday, Russian leaders told a U.S. Diplomat in Moscow that the searches could be used to plant, "compromising objects".The U.S. State Department allowed Russian Embassy personnel to walk along as it conducted the inspections.ABC7 News was outside the consulate to see an agent from the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Diplomatic Security keeping watch.Russia has promised to reciprocate for what it calls "gross violations."