Students plan to walk out of schools on Columbine anniversary

Thousands of Bay Area students walked out of class on Wednesday as part of a nationwide day of action against gun violence.

A high school walkout is planned around the country Friday on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine tragedy.Twelve students and a teacher were killed in the Colorado school on April 20, 1999.Nearly two decades later, students around the country are pushing for change.About 100 students are expected to walk out of Notre Dame High School in San Jose. They will march to city hall and hold a rally. They will hold a moment of silence -- and make speeches on the steps of city hall.The students at Notre Dame plan to leave class around 10 a.m.