Supporters of an initiative to address homelessness are held a rally at the steps of city hall in San Francisco to celebrate gathering enough signatures to get onto the November ballot.Over 22,000 signatures were collected over two months by a group of over 500 volunteers.If it passes, the initiative would funnel about $300 million per year toward permanent housing and other services for current and formerly homeless residents of the city.The rally was held on the Polk Street side of San Francisco City Hall at 2 p.m.