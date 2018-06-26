Supreme Court voids part of crisis pregnancy center law

Deeply disappointed that the slimmest majority of the Supreme Court gave in to extreme, anti-choice groups today. Providing pregnant women access to timely and accurate medical information should not be a controversial stance. #EndtheLies #ExposeFakeClinics #NIFLAvBecerra https://t.co/rYWd21WNd8 — David Chiu (@DavidChiu) June 26, 2018

The Supreme Court voted Tuesday to strike down the California law requiring so-called crisis pregnancy centers in the state to more fully disclose who they are.There are said to be about 200 of the so-called crisis pregnancy centers in the state.The Alpha Pregnancy Center is on Mission Street. A worker there told us they see about ten families every day. They were aware of the U.S. Supreme Court decision. The Justices ruled 5-4 anti-abortion facilities no longer have to follow California's law requiring they inform clients about state funded abortions and birth control.The Alliance Defending Freedom had argued the case on behalf of the centers. Elissa Graves say her organization and the centers are pleased. "This means they don't have to promote the message of government against their sincerely held beliefs."San Francisco Assemblyman David Chiu co-authored the state law known as The Reproductive Fact Act and calls the Supreme Court decision disappointing.Chiu says, "We were simply trying to ensure women and girls received timely and accurate information to make important health decisions about their health and future."But the five conservatives on the bench sided with the anti-abortion centers. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote California's law likely violates the first Amendment as a form of compelled speech. The ruling could have unintended consequences. UC Hastings law professor David Levine believes laws in conservative states forcing facilities that do provide abortions to offer information they disagree with, could now be at risk."For example if there's a statute that says they have to show pictures of fetuses or have to have an ultra sound even though it's not medically necessary, those sort of statutes ought to go down after this opinion is issued. "Professor Levine also believes other regulations designed to protect consumers such as warnings about sugar in soda, may now be challenged.