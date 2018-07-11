LONDON BREED

Swearing in ceremony held for London Breed

EMBED </>More Videos

Preparations at San Francisco City Hall are underway as London Breed is expected to be sworn in as the city's mayor, becoming the first female African-American to hold the post. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
London Breed made her entrance while the Yau Kung Moon Kung Fu Sport Association Lion Dancers performed in front of city hall before a happy and supportive crowd. She is being sworn in today as the 45th Mayor of San Francisco and the city's first female African American mayor.


The voice of the San Francisco Giants, Renel Brooks-Moon, is serving as Mistress of Ceremonies.

The invocation was delivered by Rabbi Beth Singer and Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown.

Supporters in the crowd say they came here today to watch Breed make history and because they are proud of her.

RELATED: Ed Lee honored with vigil, memorial in San Francisco's Chinatown

A spokesperson says there are 2,400 seats for general admission and 900 reserved seats. The seats are full and there is a crowd of supporters standing on the lawn in the Civic Center Plaza.

Breed's term will be up next November and she says she plans to run again at that time.

After today's ceremony, she is expected to greet well-wishers for a couple of hours inside her new city hall office.

For background on the San Francisco mayor's election, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssf mayors raceLondon Breedelection2018-electionelection 2018votingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LONDON BREED
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed's inaugural address
VIDEO: London Breed is officially SF's mayor
PHOTOS: London Breed sworn in as SF mayor
More London Breed
POLITICS
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed's inaugural address
VIDEO: London Breed is officially SF's mayor
PHOTOS: London Breed sworn in as SF mayor
More Politics
Top Stories
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in East Oakland
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Burglar gets trapped in escape room, calls 911
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
Show More
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
Santa Rosa wildfire victims take on utilities, state legislature
More News