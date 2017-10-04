PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

State Sec. Tillerson hits back at report, says he 'never considered leaving' post

Hitting back at a report describing tension with President Trump, State Sec. Rex Tillerson reaffirmed his commitment to the post and the White House. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON --
Rex Tillerson says he has never considered leaving the post of secretary of state.

Tillerson said Wednesday that reports suggesting otherwise are "erroneous."

He was giving a statement Wednesday after NBC News reported the former Exxon Mobil CEO had been on the verge of resigning this summer amid mounting policy disputes with the White House. NBC said the tensions came to a head around the time President Donald Trump gave a politicized speech in July to the Boy Scouts of America, an organization Tillerson once led.

When asked directly about an NBC report that said Tillerson called Trump a "moron" after a meeting with national security advisers in July, Tillerson did not confirm or deny the claim.

"I'm not going to deal with petty stuff like that. This is what I don't understand about Washington. I'm not from here," he said.

He continued, "That kind of petty nonsense - it is intended to do nothing but divide people."

NBC is standing by its reporting.

Reportedly, Trump has been disappointed by Tillerson's performance and Tillerson has been equally frustrated with Trump.

On Oct. 1, referring to the missile threat posed by North Korea and using his nickname for its leader Kim Jong Un, Trump tweeted, "Our wonderful Secretary of State ... is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man... Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done!"

ABC News has contributed to this report.

