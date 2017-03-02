PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Tom Hanks gifts White House press corps with espresso machine

A new espresso machine sits in the break room for the White House Press Corps, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Tom Hanks had a unique way of expressing his gratitude to the reporters covering the Trump administration.

On Thursday, the White House press corps received a brand new espresso machine from the actor.

Along with the gift came a note saying, "Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially for the Truth part."

Click here for more stories about President Donald Trump.
Related Topics:
politicstom hankscelebritycoffeeu.s. & worldnewsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpThe White HouseWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016
Sessions says he never met with Russian officials to discuss campaign
Trumps speech leaves GOP divided on key issues
Bay Area Democrats respond to Trump's joint address
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia contacts investigation
Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016
Sessions says he never met with Russian officials to discuss campaign
Trumps speech leaves GOP divided on key issues
More Politics
Top Stories
Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia contacts investigation
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
Dr. Seuss' birthday prompts reading parties
ESPN: Kaepernick to stand during anthem next season
Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Mountain View school to make $50 million in Snap IPO
Show More
Marin looking into allowing buses on Hwy 101 shoulder
Bone bruise, MCL sprain to keep Kevin Durant out indefinitely
Study shows Silicon Valley residents manage money well
10 TV shows we're shocked debuted 20 years ago
Reward offered after off-duty officer shot at in Oakland
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
More Photos