Tom Hanks gifts White House press corps with espresso machine

Thanks @tomhanks-very kind of you to send a new espresso machine to the White House press corps. We appreciated the other ones-nice upgrade! pic.twitter.com/2Ne2c2Rd96 — Karen Travers (@karentravers) March 2, 2017

Tom Hanks had a unique way of expressing his gratitude to the reporters covering the Trump administration.On Thursday, the White House press corps received a brand new espresso machine from the actor.Along with the gift came a note saying, "Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially for the Truth part."