I-TEAM

'Trans-Patriot' Amber Cummings plans weekend appearance in Berkeley

Protesters and police meet in San Francisco in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

By
BERKELEY (KGO) --
She's at it again -- self-described "Trans-Patriot" Amber Cummings organized last weekend's "No to Marxism" rally in Berkeley that turned into a melee.

RELATED: Protesters take streets of SF in response to Patriot Prayer presence

She did show up, though outnumbered by thousands of counter-protesters and Antifa members who violently attacked the handful of vocal conservatives present.

The I-Team wanted to have a conversation with Amber about her motivation, how she saw what happened last weekend, and why she continues to stir the pot in Berkeley where the outcome is all but guaranteed.

Cummings did not have time to talk Friday because she is planning another appearance Saturday at MLK Civic Center Park.

RELATED: Berkeley police clear streets after tense protests

She insists on giving the speech she planned for last weekend.

The I-Team wanted to ask if there is a better way to get her points across, a way to start a civilized dialogue. She cut the conversation.

While these fringe groups battle it out, many are left paying the bill for all the police overtime and public works crews to clean up the mess.

There has to be a better way.

Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldcharlottesville demonstrationsviolencecrimedonald trumptwittersocial mediacongressprotestdiversityequal rightsrallyPresident Donald Trumpracismwhite supremacistsanti-semitismI-TeamSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Protesters take streets of SF in response to 'Patriot Prayer'
SFPD reportedly cancel all time off for right-wing rally
SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally
SF religious leaders take stand against violence, hatred
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Permit application documents reveal federal park officials' security concerns for Crissy Field rally
SF City leaders oppose right-wing rally permitted for Crissy Fields
Alt-right protests to be held in Bay Area following violence in Charlottesville
I-Team: New breed of white nationalist leadership based in California
Planned right-wing rally stirs controversy, counter protest in SF
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
I-TEAM
VIDEO: Liberal shields Trump fan during Berkeley protest
I-Team's Dan Noyes follows Bay Area 'Patriot Prayer' events
New lawsuit filed in Bay Area police sexual misconduct scandal
EXCLUSIVE: Developer uncovers Ohlone Indian remains, I-Team investigates
More I-Team
POLITICS
Smoke seen coming from the Russian consulate chimney in SF ahead of closure
White House officials say DACA decision to be announced Tuesday
US closes Russia's San Francisco consulate in retaliation
Santa Cruz restaurant closes because of political controversy
More Politics
Top Stories
Heat wave wreaks havoc on public transit in SF
South Bay couple doesn't let heat ruin wedding festivities
East Bay high school football games delayed due to extreme heat
LIST: All-time record high temps in the Bay Area
Record heat sets record, scorches San Francisco
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
DANGEROUS HEAT: ABC7 News forecast for Saturday morning
East Bay residents makes adjustments during heat wave
Show More
Hot weather forces cancellation of Livermore wine celebration
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Living Intentions Trail Mix, Fake Bake tanning lotion
Sacramento sheriff's murder suspect had lengthy criminal history
Utah nurse arrested after refusing blood test on unconscious patient
Smoke seen coming from the Russian consulate chimney in SF ahead of closure
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
More Photos