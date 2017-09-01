'Trans-Patriot' Amber Cummings plans weekend appearance in Berkeley

She's at it again -- self-described "Trans-Patriot" Amber Cummings organized last weekend's "No to Marxism" rally in Berkeley that turned into a melee.She did show up, though outnumbered by thousands of counter-protesters and Antifa members who violently attacked the handful of vocal conservatives present.The I-Team wanted to have a conversation with Amber about her motivation, how she saw what happened last weekend, and why she continues to stir the pot in Berkeley where the outcome is all but guaranteed.Cummings did not have time to talk Friday because she is planning another appearance Saturday at MLK Civic Center Park.She insists on giving the speech she planned for last weekend.The I-Team wanted to ask if there is a better way to get her points across, a way to start a civilized dialogue. She cut the conversation.While these fringe groups battle it out, many are left paying the bill for all the police overtime and public works crews to clean up the mess.There has to be a better way.