Community members in #SF hold press conference to protest #MuslimBan Supreme Court decision. pic.twitter.com/irIZ7qDNAl — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) June 26, 2018

It was a major victory for President Trump Tuesday as the Supreme Court upheld his travel ban. The vote was 5-4, with the majority arguing that the president has the power to limit entrance into the U.S. from seven countries in the name of national security.Within hours of the Supreme Court's ruling, opponents of the travel ban rallied in front of the steps of San Francisco's City Hall."We will continue to be here to stand for people's freedom and we will continue to stand on the pillars of the foundation of this country," expressed San Francisco Supervisor Ahsah Safai, who is of Iranian descent.Those words were directed at the five conservative members of the Supreme Court. They concluded that President Trump had the authority to make national security judgments when it came to immigration.The conservatives also dismissed the president's previous statements about the dangers Muslims represented to Americans. His supporters applauded that."If you held every politician to what they said on the campaign trail and used it against him in court, there would be chaos," said Howard Epstein, of the San Francisco Republican Party.Ironically, when discussing their decision, the court invoked the 74-year-old Korematsu versus U.S. case, which had allowed for the internment of thousands of Japanese Americans also based on national security. The court called it a wrong and unlawful."In a nutshell, that's what happened, they repudiated, overruled Korematsu but then they just didn't follow what they just did, " explained Don Tamaki, an attorney with the "Stop Repeating History Campaign."Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the justices had swapped "one gravely wrong decision for another."But Roberts defended his position, saying Korematsu was based on race. The president's ban, he said, was facially neutral to religion and race because North Korea and Venezuela, included in that ban, are not Muslim countries.