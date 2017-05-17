Trump addresses graduates of Coast Guard Academy -- WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE: #Trump: "You can't let the critics get in the way of your dreams...adversity makes you stronger." https://t.co/5LeFoS9gSW pic.twitter.com/ImByxAuLJj — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 17, 2017

President Donald Trump addressed graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut Wednesday, saying: "this is truly an amazing group of cadets."The president's appearance comes amid reports that Trump personally appealed to now-fired FBI Director James Comey to abandon the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.The allegations are based on notes Comey wrote after he met with Trump earlier this year. Associates shared the contents of Comey's notes with the media.The White House has denied the reports.Trump gave the commencement address for the newest crop of soon-to-be commissioned Coast Guard officers.It is the president's second appearance before graduates this commencement season. Last Saturday, Trump addressed graduates of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.