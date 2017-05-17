PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump addresses graduates of Coast Guard Academy -- WATCH LIVE

President Donald Trump is seen in Connecticut addressing graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (KGO-TV)

NEW LONDON, Conn. --
President Donald Trump addressed graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut Wednesday, saying: "this is truly an amazing group of cadets."

WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers commencement address at Coast Guard Academy

The president's appearance comes amid reports that Trump personally appealed to now-fired FBI Director James Comey to abandon the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

RELATED: Ryan has confidence in Tump, McCain compares Comey memo to Watergate

The allegations are based on notes Comey wrote after he met with Trump earlier this year. Associates shared the contents of Comey's notes with the media.

The White House has denied the reports.

Trump gave the commencement address for the newest crop of soon-to-be commissioned Coast Guard officers.



It is the president's second appearance before graduates this commencement season. Last Saturday, Trump addressed graduates of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Click here for more stories about President Donald Trump.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. & worldcoast guardgraduationConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting
White House disputes report on Comey, Flynn investigation
McMaster defends President Trump on Russia meeting
Support grows for North Bay man detained by ICE
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting
White House disputes report on Comey, Flynn investigation
Missile Defense 101: N. Korea could hit with little warning
McMaster defends President Trump on Russia meeting
More Politics
Top Stories
Whales spotted underneath Golden Gate Bridge
Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting
Santa Cruz Co. doctor due in court on sex crime charges; nurse also charged
Pvt. Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in prison
Hundreds sickened by suspected stomach bug at South Bay schools
Former FBI agent: Golden Gate Bridge stunt 'big wake up call' for security
Klay Thompson meets Warriors fan who creates remarkable t-shirts
Show More
Study: Nearly 40 percent of canned foods contain BPA
Sexual harassment lawsuit alleges SF startup has 'kink room'
Woman says she found mutilated goat in Vallejo
VIDEO: Man tapes himself to outside of car on I-880 in Oakland
Daredevil who climbed Golden Gate Bridge speaks out
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos