PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump addresses graduates of Coast Guard Academy

President Donald Trump is seen in Connecticut addressing graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (KGO-TV)

NEW LONDON, Conn. --
President Donald Trump congratulated graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy for choosing military service during the commencement address on Wednesday.

Trump says the 195 graduates at the academy in New London, Connecticut, could have gone to school anywhere and ended up with fewer responsibilities by comparison.


He says they instead chose a "very noble mission." He defines that mission as saving lives, defending the homeland and protecting America's interests around the world.

Trump calls the choice to attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy a "good choice."

He says they will help secure U.S. borders, partner with allies, pursue terrorists, stop drug smugglers and keep out "all who seek to do harm to our country."

During the speech, Trump told the graduates that no other politician has been treated more unfairly by the media. But he says, "you cannot let them get you down."

Trump offered his advice, telling the graduates that they will find that "things are not always fair." But Trump says, "you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight."

The president says they can't let the critics get in the way of their dreams.

Trump was speaking amid reports that he appealed to then FBI Director James Comey to shut down the bureau's investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn earlier this year.

He made no mention of Comey in his speech.

Click here for more stories about President Donald Trump.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. & worldcoast guardgraduationConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting
White House disputes report on Comey, Flynn investigation
McMaster defends President Trump on Russia meeting
Support grows for North Bay man detained by ICE
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
New National Mall duck ramp causes Twitter controversy
Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting
White House disputes report on Comey, Flynn investigation
Missile Defense 101: N. Korea could hit with little warning
More Politics
Top Stories
Police investigate after 2 found dead in Novato home
Whales spotted underneath Golden Gate Bridge
Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting
South Bay doctor faces 10 sex crime charges; 2 woman charged
Pvt. Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in prison
Once homeless teen gets full ride to Harvard thanks to USC program
Hundreds sickened by suspected stomach bug at South Bay schools
Show More
Former FBI agent: Golden Gate Bridge stunt 'big wake up call' for security
Klay Thompson meets Warriors fan who creates remarkable t-shirts
Study: Nearly 40 percent of canned foods contain BPA
Sexual harassment lawsuit alleges SF startup has 'kink room'
Woman says she found mutilated goat in Vallejo
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos