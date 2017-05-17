Trump addresses graduates of Coast Guard Academy

WATCH LIVE: #Trump: "You can't let the critics get in the way of your dreams...adversity makes you stronger." https://t.co/5LeFoS9gSW pic.twitter.com/ImByxAuLJj — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 17, 2017

President Donald Trump congratulated graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy for choosing military service during the commencement address on Wednesday.Trump says the 195 graduates at the academy in New London, Connecticut, could have gone to school anywhere and ended up with fewer responsibilities by comparison.He says they instead chose a "very noble mission." He defines that mission as saving lives, defending the homeland and protecting America's interests around the world.Trump calls the choice to attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy a "good choice."He says they will help secure U.S. borders, partner with allies, pursue terrorists, stop drug smugglers and keep out "all who seek to do harm to our country."During the speech, Trump told the graduates that no other politician has been treated more unfairly by the media. But he says, "you cannot let them get you down."Trump offered his advice, telling the graduates that they will find that "things are not always fair." But Trump says, "you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight."The president says they can't let the critics get in the way of their dreams.Trump was speaking amid reports that he appealed to then FBI Director James Comey to shut down the bureau's investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn earlier this year.He made no mention of Comey in his speech.