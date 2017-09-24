POLITICS

Trump administration announces new travel ban

Pres. Trump has signed a new travel ban impacting citizens of 8 countries. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Travelers from eight countries will face restrictions on entry to the U.S, ranging from a total ban to more targeted restrictions, under a new proclamation signed by President Donald Trump Sunday.

The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18. Officials stressed that valid visas would not be revoked as a result of the proclamation.

Some countries will face full bans. Others are more tailored, such as restrictions impacting Venezuela, which will only apply to certain government officials and their families.

Trump's controversial ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries expires Sundays, 90 days after it went into effect.
