PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump announces labor secretary nominee

(AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says law school dean R. Alexander Acosta is his new choice for secretary of labor.

WATCH LIVE: President Trump announces nominee for labor secretary

The president announced the nomination the day after his original pick, Andrew Puzder, withdrew after it became clear he lacked enough Republican votes for Senate confirmation.

Acosta has served on the National Labor Relations Board and as a federal prosecutor in Florida. Former President George W. Bush named him assistant attorney general for civil rights.

Puzder withdrew on the eve of his confirmation hearing because Republicans balked at an array of personal and professional issues. Puzder said he had employed - and belatedly paid taxes on - a housekeeper not authorized to work in the United States.

