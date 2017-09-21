Trump announces 'new sanctions' to come on N. Korea

NEW YORK CITY --President Trump is expected to announce new sanctions against North Korea on Thursday during his meeting with South Korea's president at the United Nations.
"We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea," President Trump said this morning.
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told CNN today that Trump will use his meeting with President Moon Jae-in to make an "important announcement" on North Korea.
FULL VIDEO: President Trump: 'No choice but to destroy North Korea if forced to defend ourselves or allies
